"Woh aur bhi zyada unchaiyon tak pahunchein," says Govinda after Diljit Dosanjh calls him "legendary" 

Govinda thanked Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after the latter showered praise on the veteran actor, calling him "legendary."

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 23:38 IST
"Woh aur bhi zyada unchaiyon tak pahunchein," says Govinda after Diljit Dosanjh calls him "legendary" 
Actors Govinda and Diljit Dosanjh (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI):  Govinda thanked Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after the latter showered praise on the veteran actor, calling him "legendary." Recently, Diljit spoke highly of Govinda's contribution to cinema, saying, "I love Govinda, man."

Reportedly, he further said, "Govinda Govinda hi hai.. He is a legendary artiste."Responding to Diljit's kind words for him, Govinda told ANI, "Main Diljit ko dhanyawaad deta hoon. Main unse bahut pehle mila tha, aur jab maine unhe pehli baar dekha tha, toh maine apne secretary Shashi Sinha ji se kaha tha ki ye ek din world-level star banenge. Aur aaj unhe itni unchaiyon par dekhkar bahut achha lagta hai. Main unka shukriya karta hoon ki unhone meri tareef ki. Meri dua hai ki woh aur bhi zyada unchaiyon tak pahunchein." On the work front, Govinda is promoting his upcoming film 'Roopa' with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The film marks his comeback after several years. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja', followed by an appearance in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.' (ANI)

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