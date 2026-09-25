Balapur Ganesh Laddu prasadam auctioned for a record price of Rs 39 lakh

The annual auction of the famed Balapur Ganesh Laddu fetched a record price of Rs 39 lakh on the occassion of Ganesh Visarjan in Rangareddy on Friday. Sam Praneeth Reddy, a 35-Year-Old businessman hailing from Vanasthalipuram and associated with Arban Reality Group, has won the prestigious Balapur Ganesh sacred 21-kg laddu in the annual auction by bidding a record Rs 39 lakh.

The annual auction was attended by thousands of devotees. After the final bid, Reddy celebrated the auction by posing with the grand Balapur Ganesh Laddu. Praneeth Reddy recently returned to India from the United States and started his business under the name ‘Arban Groups’. He secured the win over eight people who participated in the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction.

Last year, Lingala Dasharath Goud won the laddu in the auction for Rs. 35,00,000. The practice of auctioning the 'laddu', which is considered auspicious by people of the area, was started in the year 1994. It was brought for just Rs 450 in the initial year, and the tradition of auctioning the laddu continued each year.

A portion of the amount from the auction is kept aside for the Ganesh Puja celebrations for the subsequent year, while the rest of the amount is used by organisers for developmental programs in the Balapur area. Meanwhile, the grand Shoba Yatra of in Balapur village has already begun. With this, the devotees in Balapur are set to immerse Lord Ganesha's idol to mark the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier, VHP National Spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar expressed his excitement for the Balapur shobha yatra. While talking to ANI, he said, "The public has gathered on the streets, prepared to welcome the Lord. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for this mass immersion event; the government, the administration, and the police department have taken appropriate decisions and put proper systems in place. Devotees are participating in an atmosphere of patriotic fervour, helping to carry our culture forward. The event is about to start; although there is a delay of about an hour, the immersion is expected to be completed by 2 PM. There is great enthusiasm surrounding the Balapur Ganesh."

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth and is observed with the installation of idols, prayers, devotional offerings and festive gatherings. The festival is particularly prominent in Maharashtra, where elaborate public celebrations and processions are organised. The immersion processions are being held amid security arrangements by local authorities and police to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure public safety.

Leaders and organisers have also appealed to people to follow the directions issued by authorities and maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the concluding celebrations. With the immersion marking the culmination of the festivities, devotees across Maharashtra and other parts of the country are participating in processions and offering prayers before bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. (ANI)