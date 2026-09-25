Vehicle ferry on fire off Greece's Mykonos island

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 13:15 IST
Vehicle ferry on fire off Greece's Mykonos island

A ​fire broke ​out on ‌the deck of ​a vehicle ferry off the popular Greek ‌tourist island of Mykonos on Friday, authorities said. At least five coast guard vessels and ‌two firefighting speedboats assisted the operation ‌to rescue the 29 people on board, which included 28 crew and one passenger, the ⁠Greek coastguard ​said. ⁠Those on board had not been evacuated ⁠but were not injured, it said.

An official from ​the ferry owner, Blue Star Ferries, confirmed ⁠that no one was hurt and that ⁠the ​crew was working to put out the fire. Unverified images on local ⁠media showed a column of smoke rising from ⁠a ⁠boat out at sea.

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