 Alan Ritchson's 'Reacher' renewed for season 6

Alan Ritchson's popular show 'Reacher' has been renewed for its sixth season.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 09:35 IST
 Alan Ritchson's 'Reacher' renewed for season 6
Alan Ritchson (Photo/Instagram/@alanritchson). Image Credit: ANI

Alan Ritchson's popular show 'Reacher' has been renewed for its sixth season.The update comes ahead of the premiere of the fifth season, as per Variety. The series has been a consistent hit for Amazon since its debut in 2022. According to Amazon, Season 4 of Reacher has attracted 66 million viewers globally within its first 28 days, following its Aug. 12 launch. The eight-episode season concluded with its finale on September 16.

On the successful run of the series,  Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, said, "What Lee Child has built, and Nick Santora and his creative teams have brought to life is, simply, incredible. Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher — he’s delivered a performance that has captivated audiences around the world. Together with our partners at Paramount Television Studios, we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey. Reacher is a truly iconic series, and we’re thrilled to be on the ride with this extraordinary cast and crew for Season Six.”Season 4 of “Reacher” was based on the Lee Child book “Gone Tomorrow,” which sees Reacher caught in the middle of a deadly game following a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway. Along with Ritchson, the fourth season starred Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson. Season 5, which is based on Lee Child’s novel Make Me, is currently in production in Toronto. (ANI)

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