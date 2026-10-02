‘Gandhi and My Mother’: Makers unveil first glimpses on Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of ‘Gandhi and My Mother’ unveiled a series of pictures from the much-anticipated film. The makers have offered a first glimpse into its period setting and visual world.

Produced by Narendra Hirawat’s NH Studioz and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, the film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. The project features Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman, Divya Dutta and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy, 'Gandhi and My Mother' explores a deeply personal and human dimension of the historical figure. The newly unveiled pictures offer a look at the film’s period setting and its evocative visual treatment.

The film brings together an ensemble cast led by Bajpayee, Rehman, Dutta and Shukla, with Mishra at the helm of the project. (ANI)