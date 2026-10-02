Arjun Rampal's '3 Monkeys' film with Abbas–Mustan to be released on December 4

Arjun Rampal will be seen headlining ace directors Abbas-Mustan's new film '3 Monkeys'. On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's motion poster, which introduces the iconic Three Wise Monkeys before giving way to the film’s very different trio: Amar, Akbar and Anthony.

Vishal Jethwa, Mustafa Burmawala and Tenzin Dalha are also a part of the film. Vishal Jethwa plays Amar, Mustafa Burmawala plays Akbar and Tenzin Dalha plays Anthony, the new-age 3 Monkeys.

Speaking about the trio and their new-age attitude, Abbas–Mustan said, “Our 3 Monkeys Amar, Akbar and Anthony carry the Sab Dekho. Apni Suno. Bekhauf Bolo attitude. They are mischievous, unpredictable and they seem to be enjoying what they are doing, even when the situation is dangerous. But with an Abbas–Mustan film, what you see is not necessarily the whole truth.” '3 Monkeys' is produced by Allarakha Vohra, Faruk Vohra and Sayeed Vohra, Associate producer Anand Tiwari and presented by AJ Film Entertainment World. The film, directed by Abbas–Mustan, releases in cinemas worldwide on 4 December 2026. (ANI)