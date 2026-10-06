George Pius Tharayil, producer of 'Papanasam' and 'Billa 2', passes away

Veteran film producer George Pius Tharayil has passed away at the age of 63, leaving the South Indian film industry mourning the loss of a seasoned professional whose career spanned more than two decades.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 15:09 IST
George Pius Tharayil, producer of 'Papanasam' and 'Billa 2', passes away
George Pius Tharayil (Photo/Instagram/@therealprithvi). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran film producer George Pius Tharayil has passed away at the age of 63, leaving the South Indian film industry mourning the loss of a seasoned professional whose career spanned more than two decades. Tributes have begun pouring in from the film fraternity following his death on October 5.

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran paid tribute to Tharayil on social media with a memorial message that read, "Rest in peace, George Etta." Friends, colleagues and cinema lovers have also shared condolences, remembering Tharayil for his warmth, professionalism and contribution to Indian cinema.

Tharayil was known for his extensive work across Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, contributing to several projects behind the scenes as a line producer, executive producer and producer. His credits included 'Papanasam', starring Kamal Haasan, 'Billa 2', 'Mitr', 'My Friend', and the thriller 'The Body'.

His work across multiple film industries over more than two decades marked a significant behind-the-scenes contribution to Indian filmmaking. (ANI)

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