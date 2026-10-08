Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75; cinema loses its powerhouse performer

What would Indian cinema look like without the unmistakable voice, intensity and screen presence of Nana Patekar? Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of the most respected performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Patekar was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula for treatment. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. Doctors tried to revive the actor for around 45 minutes, but he did not respond to the treatment. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the actor’s death to news agency ANI and said that a medico-legal case has been registered. A post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

The news marks the end of a long and distinctive acting career that saw Patekar move comfortably between Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was never an actor who needed elaborate introductions. His voice, expressions and ability to bring a certain intensity to even a few lines of dialogue made him instantly recognisable to generations of film audiences. Born Vishwanath Patekar in Murud-Janjira in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, Nana Patekar studied at Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai before entering the world of acting. He made his Bollywood acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to establish himself through a series of challenging roles.

His breakthrough came with films that allowed him to showcase the range that would eventually define his career. His performance in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Krantiveer brought him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He also received acclaim for films such as Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan. For many viewers, however, Patekar was not limited to serious dramas or intense characters. He could be equally effective in commercial cinema and comedy. His performance as Uday Shetty in Welcome introduced him to another generation of viewers and turned the character into one of the most remembered comic roles of his later career.

Patekar’s work also extended beyond acting. He directed Prahaar: The Final Attack and was involved in writing and filmmaking, further reflecting his interest in different aspects of cinema. His career was marked by an ability to move between mainstream films and more performance-driven projects without being easily confined to one particular image. Over the years, Patekar received several major honours for his contribution to cinema. He won three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, apart from Maharashtra State Film Awards and other recognitions. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Away from the screen, Patekar’s life also had its share of personal struggles. He married Neelkanti Patekar in 1978. The couple had two sons, Durvasa and Malhar. Their elder son, Durvasa, died at a young age due to illness. Nana and Neelkanti later lived separately for several years due to personal differences, though they remained legally married. Patekar was also known for his association with social causes and his connection with rural Maharashtra. He remained involved in efforts aimed at supporting farmers and people affected by difficult circumstances, adding another dimension to his public life beyond cinema.

But it was his work as an actor that ultimately left the strongest mark. Whether playing a volatile protagonist, a menacing villain, a police officer or a comic character, Patekar had a way of making his presence felt. He did not rely on conventional glamour. His performances were often built around voice, body language, silences and an intensity that could change the mood of a scene. His passing leaves behind a body of work that stretches across generations and genres. From Parinda and Krantiveer to Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome, Nana Patekar created characters that audiences continued to remember long after the films ended.

Indian cinema has lost an actor whose presence was difficult to replicate. Nana Patekar may have been known for many different roles, but his greatest legacy remains the same, an unmistakable performer who brought his own voice, temperament and personality to every character he played. (ANI)