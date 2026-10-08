Vietnam police arrest 12 over theft of 2,700 cats for slaughter
Police in Vietnam have arrested 12 people accused of stealing 2,700 cats and selling them for slaughter in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Public Security said this week.
Police in Vietnam have arrested 12 people accused of stealing 2,700 cats and selling them for slaughter in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Public Security said this week.
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