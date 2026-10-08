Vietnam police arrest 12 over theft of 2,700 cats for slaughter 

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 10:31 IST
Vietnam police arrest 12 over theft of 2,700 cats for slaughter 

Police in Vietnam have arrested 12 ​people accused of stealing 2,700 ​cats and selling them for slaughter ‌in ​Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Public Security said this week.

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