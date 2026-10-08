Cardiac arrest led to death of actor Nana Patekar, says Doctor and Goa's Manipal Hospital

Actor Nana Patekar was declared dead after he was brought to a hospital in Goa following a cardiac arrest, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI. According to Dr Salkar, the actor was brought to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday after he became unresponsive at his residence. The doctor said the medical team tried to revive him for nearly an hour, but he could not be saved.

Giving details of the actor’s final hours, Dr Salkar said Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later went to his residence at around 4 am after seeing the message. “He was sweating” and was slowly becoming unconscious, the doctor said while explaining what happened before Patekar was taken to the hospital.

“From what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o’clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious,” Dr Salkar said. The doctor said the actor’s caretaker was then sent to the hospital in an ambulance. The emergency team also went to Patekar’s residence and started CPR after finding him completely unresponsive.

Dr Salkar said the medical team continued efforts to revive him for around 45 minutes to an hour after he was brought to the hospital. “When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive. They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead,” he said.

Dr Salkar also said a medico-legal case was filed following the actor’s death. His body was later taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination. “Then we had to file a police case because there’s an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem,” he said.

The doctor added that Patekar’s family members were not present at the time, while his friends and caretaker were with him. “His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker,” Dr Salkar said.

Nana Patekar was one of the well-known actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to appear in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan. In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was seen in Housefull 5 and also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo. He also had a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)