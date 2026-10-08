Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport; actor's mortal remains taken for final rites

Fadnavis offered floral tributes to the late actor and expressed his condolences to Patekar’s family.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 21:13 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport; actor's mortal remains taken for final rites
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tributes to Nana Patekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday paid his respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar at Pune airport, where the actor’s mortal remains were brought ahead of his final rites. Fadnavis offered floral tributes to the late actor and expressed his condolences to Patekar’s family. The Chief Minister was also seen speaking with Nana Patekar’s wife and son, offering them his support and standing by the grieving family during the difficult moment.

Following the tributes at Pune airport, the actor’s mortal remains were taken to his native Donje village in Pune Rural, where his final rites were scheduled to be conducted with full state honours. The Maharashtra government announced the state funeral in recognition of Patekar’s contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema, theatre and his social initiatives.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at Patekar's native village to pay his final respects. Earlier in the day, a sea of fans flocked to the GMC morgue in Bambolim, Goa, to pay their last respects to the actor. The followers of the actor expressed their love by offering garlands and touching the feet of the actor's mortal remains.

After the public display of the actor's mortal remains for the fans to pay their last respects, the body of the actor was transferred to an ambulance. Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

Since the news came out, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans, celebrities, political figures and many remembering his legacy in the industry. (ANI)

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