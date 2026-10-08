Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 22:08 IST
Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November

US ​President Donald Trump said on ​Thursday the United ‌States is ​having productive discussions with Iran and will not launch an attack on the country before ‌US midterm congressional elections in November.

"We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote in a post on ‌Truth Social. He said the US blockade of Iranian ports ‌remains in effect and that oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. "We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm ⁠Elections to ​be held ⁠in the United States on November 3rd," Trump said.

The United States and Israel ⁠launched strikes on Iran in February and the war — and its $3 billion ​monthly price tag — has become a key issue on the ⁠US campaign trail. Trump has repeatedly said he expected oil prices to drop sharply ⁠after ​the elections, but high gas prices and the Iran war are weighing heavily on Republican candidates and threatening their congressional ⁠majority.

Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ⁠ending the ⁠war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route. Trump rejected Tehran's latest offer.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026