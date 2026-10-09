‘Cyberpunk 2077’ movie in the works 

Los Angeles [US], October 9 (ANI): A movie based on CD Projekt Red’s popular sci-fi open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is in development at Paramount, bringing the dystopian game universe closer to the big screen. “Transformers” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is attached to the project, with video game developer and franchise rights holder CD Projekt Red also serving as a producer.

'Cyberpunk 2077', which launched in December 2020 after several delays, is set in the seedy, neon metropolis of Night City, according to Variety. As the player, you assume the role of V, a gun for hire who becomes imbued with a “biochip” that harbors the digital likeness of rock star and notorious criminal Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves. V must then work with Johnny to separate their consciousness, all while taking on the evil megacorporation Arasaka, which rules over the dystopian cityscape.

Despite a launch marred by widespread performance issues, “Cyberpunk 2077” went on to become a major hit for CD Projekt Red, selling 40 million copies worldwide. Its expansion, “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty,” has also performed strongly, with sales reaching 15 million copies. More details regarding the project are awaited. (ANI)