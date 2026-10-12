‘Jailer 2’ Hindi version to release theatrically on October 15 as planned, makers clarify amid reports

The makers of Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer 2' have shared a clarification regarding the theatrical release of the film's Hindi version amid reports suggesting that 'Jailer 2' will not be released in Hindi. Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is one of the highly anticipated Pan-India films of this year. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is slated to release worldwide on October 15. However, several media reports claiming that the makers have decided against releasing the Hindi version in theatres have left fans in North India disappointed.

Amid the ongoing reports, the makers have clarified that there will be no change in the Hindi version of the film's "scheduled theatrical release", and it will release on October 15, as announced earlier. It will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. "In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, October 15, 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned. The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release," read the statement from the makers.

They added, "We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation." 'Jailer 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster Jailer, which was released in 2023. It was one of the commercial blockbusters at the box office. It also starred Mohanlal and Aamir Khan in cameos.

The makers have recently released the trailer of the movie, which also features Vidya Balan in a prominent role. The trailer of the film has already been released. It introduced Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence.

Rajinikanth’s trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centrestage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force. The trailer also introduces a stellar cast ensemble featuring Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal among others.

SJ Suryah’s character takes up an intense role, appearing as the newest foe for Tiger. The trailer ends with Yogi Babu’s character slyly pointing out how Tiger has been killing people and washing cars as if nothing happened. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. (ANI)