Tira unveils Beauty Advent Calender 2026; check what’s inside

Beauty platform Tira has launched its Beauty Advent Calendar 2026, bringing together 24 beauty products from popular brands housed in a limited-edition Mokobara cabin bag. Priced at Rs 24,999, the calendar includes products worth over Rs 68,000, with pre-orders now open.

The advent calendar comes in a peach-coloured Mokobara cabin bag with red accents. It features 24 beauty products across skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance, offering customers a different product to discover each day. The skincare range includes products from brands such as Medicube, The Ordinary, Beauty of Joseon and SKIN1004. The makeup collection features names such as Fenty Beauty, Dolce & Gabbana, Huda Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, NARS and KIKO Milano.

The calendar also includes haircare and body care products from Molton Brown, Olaplex and L’Occitane, along with a fragrance from Burberry. Unlike a regular beauty gift set, the calendar comes with a cabin bag that customers can continue to use after opening all 24 products. Tira is also offering the option to personalise the bag with a name.

The launch brings together beauty products and travel accessories in one package, with the calendar aimed at beauty lovers and those looking for gifts during the festive season. Launched by Reliance Retail, Tira is India’s fastest-growing omni-channel beauty retail platform, reimagining how beauty is discovered and experienced. Seamlessly integrating digital and physical worlds, Tira offers a curated assortment of the finest global and homegrown brands - making it the ultimate destination for all things beauty. With over 20 million app downloads, Tira provides a clutter-free, intuitive interface that allows customers to explore products and access the latest in beauty trends, expert tips, and tutorials. Delivering to over 98% of India's pincodes, Tira brings beauty closer to every corner of the country. (ANI)