Tira unveils Beauty Advent Calender 2026; check what’s inside

The advent calendar comes in a peach-coloured Mokobara cabin bag with red accents. It features 24 beauty products across skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance, offering customers a different product to discover each day.

ANI | Updated: 13-10-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 17:27 IST
Tira unveils Beauty Advent Calender 2026; check what’s inside
Tira unveils Beauty Advent Calender 2026 (Photo/Tira). Image Credit: ANI

Beauty platform Tira has launched its Beauty Advent Calendar 2026, bringing together 24 beauty products from popular brands housed in a limited-edition Mokobara cabin bag. Priced at Rs 24,999, the calendar includes products worth over Rs 68,000, with pre-orders now open.

The advent calendar comes in a peach-coloured Mokobara cabin bag with red accents. It features 24 beauty products across skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance, offering customers a different product to discover each day. The skincare range includes products from brands such as Medicube, The Ordinary, Beauty of Joseon and SKIN1004. The makeup collection features names such as Fenty Beauty, Dolce & Gabbana, Huda Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, NARS and KIKO Milano.

The calendar also includes haircare and body care products from Molton Brown, Olaplex and L’Occitane, along with a fragrance from Burberry. Unlike a regular beauty gift set, the calendar comes with a cabin bag that customers can continue to use after opening all 24 products. Tira is also offering the option to personalise the bag with a name.

The launch brings together beauty products and travel accessories in one package, with the calendar aimed at beauty lovers and those looking for gifts during the festive season. Launched by Reliance Retail, Tira is India’s fastest-growing omni-channel beauty retail platform, reimagining how beauty is discovered and experienced. Seamlessly integrating digital and physical worlds, Tira offers a curated assortment of the finest global and homegrown brands - making it the ultimate destination for all things beauty. With over 20 million app downloads, Tira provides a clutter-free, intuitive interface that allows customers to explore products and access the latest in beauty trends, expert tips, and tutorials. Delivering to over 98% of India's pincodes, Tira brings beauty closer to every corner of the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come at Another's Expense
Blog

The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come ...

Global
2
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
3
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
4
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026