‘The Magician’s Nephew’ trailer introduces the origins of the magical world of Narnia

The stage is all set to welcome fans into the epic realm of Narnia with ‘The Magician’s Nephew’, the first trailer of which is already out. Based on the classic CS Lewis children’s book series, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’, the story follows two children, Digory and Polly – the ones who discover the ‘Wood between the Worlds’, aka Narnia.

In line with Led Zeppelin’s score ‘Stairway to Heaven’, the trailer opens to introduce the lead protagonists alongside Daniel Craig’s Andrew Ketterley – the titular magician, who says “sometimes one story is the beginning of all he others”, before giving the kids a magical ring. The trailer switches to show the kids being spellbound as they come in contact with mythical creatures, beings, and beasts, including Emma Mackey’s Jadis, the future White Witch and last Queen of Charn, and Fledge, a talking horse who is capable of fighting.

“Have you ever seen a world born?” a voiceover plays before offering a glimpse of Aslan, the mythical lion, who is voiced by the one and only Meryl Streep, singing Narnia to life. While David McKenna is seen as young Digory Kirke and Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer, joining them is Emma Mackey playing the young Jadis, who is playing the White Witch.

The film also features Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Meryl Streep. ‘The Magician’s Nephew’ is the sixth book in Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia series by publication order, although it is set chronologically before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The story explores the origins of Narnia and introduces the events that lead to the creation of the magical world.

Produced by Netflix and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, ‘Narnia: The Magician's Nephew’ is slated to release in India on February 12, 2027, in theatres. (ANI)