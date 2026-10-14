China's soybean crushing sector faces overcapacity, COFCO official says

​China's ​soybean crushing sector ‌faces significant ​overcapacity with daily crushing capacity ‌of imports set to exceed 520,000 metric tons ‌by the end of the ‌year, an industry official said on Wednesday.

Lv Xiuping, a ⁠member ​of ⁠a committee of the ruling ⁠Communist Party Committee at state-run ​COFCO Oils and Oilseeds, ⁠who also holds the post of ⁠chief ​accountant, made the remarks at an agricultural ⁠conference in the northeastern city ⁠of ⁠Dalian.