Reliance Foundation, Estée Lauder Foundation join hands to empower girls, young women across India

Reliance Foundation and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Estée Lauder Companies, have announced the launch of a multi-year partnership that aims to empower one million girls and young women across India. The program is designed for girls and young women from 14 to 20 years of age, across both rural and urban communities, with a focus on building life skills and confidence.

It will begin in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, with plans to expand to other parts of the country in the future. The initiative will help young women and girls strengthen digital and financial literacy, and inform them about future pathways such as educational courses, training, and livelihoods, so that they may make informed choices about the next stage of their lives.

Speaking on the partnership, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Foundation, said, “I believe every girl should have the confidence to dream big, the courage to lead, and the opportunity to fulfil her aspirations. I am delighted that through this partnership, Reliance Foundation and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation are uniting to equip one million girls and young women with the resilience they need to realise their full potential - igniting a powerful transformation that extends from the individual to her household and to the entire community," as per a press release. Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies and President, The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, added: “We are proud to partner with Reliance Foundation to create more opportunities for girls and young women in India that will build the skills they need to participate and thrive in the modern workforce. The Estée Lauder Companies was founded by an extraordinary woman entrepreneur, and today, women represent more than 80% of our global workforce. We know the tremendous impact that women can have when they have the opportunity to learn, lead and build their own futures. We are excited to work together to help more women and girls realise their potential and shape what comes next.”

The program brings together two organisations with a shared commitment to advancing progress for women and girls. It comes at a time when India’s economic growth presents unprecedented opportunity, when increasing women’s participation in the workforce will be a key lever for change. Reliance Foundation believes in the transformational power of empowering women and girls.

Since 2010, through various focused initiatives, Reliance Foundation has been enhancing education, sports and livelihood opportunities, enabling agency for women and girls overall. The new partnership also builds on The Estée Lauder Companies’ long-standing philanthropic commitment to India. For more than 20 years, The Estée Lauder Companies and its Charitable Foundation have partnered with NGOs in India, enabling women and girls to thrive and advance through health, education, and entrepreneurship.

The program, jointly developed by Reliance Foundation and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, will focus on: Life skills: building confidence and self-esteem, strengthening decision-making and leadership, and developing skills to deal with everyday challenges.

Digital and financial literacy: building knowledge and confidence to use digital tools and financial services safely and effectively. Choice and agency: helping girls build the confidence and skills to make informed decisions and navigate social and cultural influences on their safety, mobility, education and work opportunities.

Providing information on future pathways, including education, livelihoods, employment and entrepreneurship, so that girls have a better understanding of the options available to them. The initiative is being designed together with non-profit Girl Effect, leveraging their expertise to support the development of the curriculum and learning resources for girls. The two-year programme will offer in-person and digital training and capacity building, working together with various grassroots implementation partners.

Through this program, Reliance Foundation and The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation are building on their shared vision of accelerating progress, opportunity and empowerment for women and girls. (ANI)