Pope Leo spent peaceful night in hospital after surgery, Vatican says

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 12:38 IST
Pope Leo spent peaceful night in hospital after surgery, Vatican says

​Pope Leo spent a peaceful night ​in hospital after undergoing ‌surgery for ​lung cancer, the Vatican said on Wednesday, adding that further information about his condition would be released later ‌in the day.

The pope was diagnosed on Tuesday with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, after doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung during ‌an operation. The 71-year-old pontiff had been admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital after ‌doctors discovered a growth during a recent routine health check.

The operation lasted about 90 minutes and was completed without complications, the pope's lead surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Luigi Carbone, said late ⁠on ​Tuesday. The doctors said ⁠in a joint statement that the entire lower lobe of the right lung was removed in ⁠an effort to eliminate all cancerous tissue. Human lungs have five lobes -- three in ​the right lung and two in the left.

The Vatican has not disclosed the ⁠size of the tumour or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in ⁠determining ​prognosis. The Vatican said earlier this week that the pope was expected to remain in hospital for about a week and that all his public ⁠engagement have been cancelled until October 20.

Elected by the world's cardinals in May ⁠2025, Leo is relatively ⁠young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to be a smoker or to ‌have ‌had recent health issues.

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