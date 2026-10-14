Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal celebrates Bengal’s sweet-making tradition through ‘Maitri Madhuri Anweshane’

The Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is showcasing North Kolkata’s sweet-making heritage and cultural legacy through its theme, ‘Maitri Madhuri Anweshane’, bringing attention to traditional Bengali food culture and the region’s historical association with sweet-making.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 21:41 IST
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal celebrates Bengal’s sweet-making tradition through ‘Maitri Madhuri Anweshane’
Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is showcasing North Kolkata’s sweet-making heritage and cultural legacy through its theme, ‘Maitri Madhuri Anweshane’, bringing attention to traditional Bengali food culture and the region’s historical association with sweet-making. The pandal’s concept draws inspiration from Ahiritola’s name and its historical connection with the Ahirs, who were traditionally associated with cattle rearing. The theme explores this connection while celebrating Bengal’s rich tradition of sweets, an integral part of the state’s culinary and cultural identity.

Conceptualizer and planner Manas Das said the idea was rooted in the history of the locality and its connection with traditional food practices. “Ahiritola's name is linked to the Ahirs, traditionally associated with cattle rearing. The area once had many cowherds, and my concept explores their connection with Bengal's sweet-making heritage. Despite its world-famous sweet shops, Bengali food culture is increasingly shifting towards cakes, pastries and packaged foods. Through this theme, I want to celebrate traditional Bengali favourites,” Das told ANI.

The theme seeks to draw attention to the relationship between the area’s past and Bengal’s sweet-making traditions, highlighting how local history and cultural practices have shaped the region’s identity. Kolkata and its surrounding areas are known for their distinctive range of Bengali sweets, which form an important part of festivals, family gatherings and celebrations. Through its presentation, the Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal seeks to bring this culinary legacy into focus at a time when food preferences are evolving.

Durga Puja is celebrated across West Bengal with elaborate pandals that often draw inspiration from history, art, social issues and cultural traditions. These installations provide organisers with an opportunity to highlight local heritage and familiar traditions through creative themes. (ANI)

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