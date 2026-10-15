'Jailer 2' hits theatres worldwide: Rajinikanth fans take out processions in Kanchipuram, Perambalur

Rajinikanth fans in Tamil Nadu marked the release of 'Jailer 2' on Thursday, October 15, with processions, milk abhishekam on banners, special prayers and firecrackers, as crowds gathered outside theatres in Kanchipuram and Perambalur to celebrate the superstar’s latest film. In Kanchipuram district, members of Rajinikanth’s fan clubs took out processions accompanied by band music and danced to celebrate the film’s arrival in theatres.

Fans performed milk abhishekam on banners featuring the actor, offered prayers, showered flowers and conducted rituals involving coconuts and camphor. Firecrackers added to the celebrations. More than 10 theatres in Kanchipuram city screened the film. Reportedly, 'Jailer 2' was released in around 1,000 theatres across Tamil Nadu.

Similar scenes unfolded in Perambalur district, where fans gathered outside Ram Theatre and Raja Theatre from early on Thursday to celebrate the film’s release. Large crowds assembled at both venues, bursting firecrackers to the accompaniment of traditional drums and music. Fans also raised slogans praising Rajinikanth and wishing the actor a long life.

'Jailer 2' is a 2026 Tamil-language action thriller starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and was released worldwide on October 15.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa Menon. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. (ANI)