Imran Khan to approach Bombay HC over Mumbai Police’s ‘Leave India’ notice

Actor Imran Khan is set to move the Bombay High Court against the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to him, his legal team told ANI. According to his lawyer, the actor will challenge the notice before the High Court, with an appeal expected to be filed next week.

Further details regarding the grounds of the appeal are awaited. Earlier, Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport.

Imran had participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

He was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while he was protesting. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said. (ANI)