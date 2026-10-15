ECI directs 17 States, UTs to carry out SSR of electoral rolls; final rolls to be published on Jan 4, 2027

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directives to 17 States and Union Territories to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, setting January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. The exercise is being initiated under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, aimed at updating voter rolls and enrolling eligible electors.

The 17 States and Union Territories included in this phase are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The letter stated that the schedule for states and Union Territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is ongoing or has recently concluded, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Delhi, would be announced separately. The schedule for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, where the exercise is yet to begin, will also be notified later, taking local weather conditions into account.

As per the timeline, polling stations will be rationalised by November 2. The draft electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on November 12, followed by a period for filing claims and objections until December 11. These submissions will be processed by December 28, while the final electoral rolls are expected to be released on January 4, 2027. "The Commission also directs, under Article 324 of the Constitution, that the Chief Secretary of the respective State/UT, shall ensure that the CEO, DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLO Supervisors, BLOs and other officers involved in preparation and revision of electoral rolls are adequately supported with manpower and resources. During the SSR period, the Chief Secretary shall ensure that no post notified as DEO/ERO/AERO is vacant. Further, no official connected with the exercise of SSR is transferred without prior approval of the Commission during the period commencing from the date of publication of draft roll and till the date of publication of final roll. In case transfer of any of the above mentioned officers, during the said period becomes necessary, the proposal with full justification shall be forwarded to the Election Commission through the Chief Electoral Officer," the ECI said in its release.

The Commission emphasised that ERO of the concerned assembly constituency shall be responsible for ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person gets included or remains in the Electoral Roll. "During the SSR, CEO, DEOs, EROs will ensure that every eligible person as per Article 326 of the Constitution of India and Sections 16 and 19 of the Representation of People Act 1950, is enrolled as an elector," it said. (ANI)