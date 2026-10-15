"Cooking is my passion...": Shankar Mahadevan reveals childhood dream behind South Indian restaurant venture

Award-winning singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan’s childhood dream of opening a restaurant has taken shape with Malgudi, a South Indian resto-cafe he co-founded with entrepreneur K.S. Ramakrishnan, as the brand expands its presence in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Mahadevan revealed that cooking has been a long-standing passion and that the idea of opening a restaurant had been on his mind since childhood.

His association with serial entrepreneur and business leader best known as the founder, President, and CEO of DigiPhoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI) and the founder and Chairman of Eatopia Holdings, K. S. Ramakrishnan, whom he met around 10 years ago, eventually turned that ambition into a business venture. “Since childhood, I have had a dream that I want to open a restaurant because cooking is my passion,” Mahadevan told ANI.

The singer-composer said he had previously cooked for friends and family, but had never taken his passion for food into the public domain. That changed when he discussed his restaurant ambition with Ramakrishnan, “So when I met him, I said that I want a restaurant. Whenever a restaurant comes to your mind, a South Indian restaurant, I would like to be a part of it,” Mahadevan recalled.

Ramakrishnan, however, had a bigger plan in mind. “So he said, don't do just one restaurant. Let's do 100 together,” Mahadevan said, describing the conversation as the beginning of their journey. “And that's how the journey started. So, meeting the right person at the right time, at the right place, with the right intention. And when souls connect, that's all God's work,” he added.

The Rajouri Garden outlet, located on Ring Road in New Delhi, officially opened on September 18. The success party that was held on October 13 was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the special guest, while Mahadevan performed songs including 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' and 'Jai Ganesha' for guests and staff.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur also attended the event and gave a special live performance on 'Ek Onkar', and 'Dilbaro'. The outlet marks Malgudi's 10th location overall, following the brand's expansion across Mumbai and the United Arab Emirates.

For Mahadevan, bringing the brand to Delhi was about introducing its South Indian cuisine to a city already known for its diverse food culture, rather than changing the menu to suit local preferences. “We have to bring our South Indian cuisine to Delhi. So we didn't have to do it according to Delhi. We had to offer our food to Delhi because we know that this is the food capital of the country, and we can see that,” he told ANI.

He also highlighted the response to the Rajouri Garden outlet, saying it was performing better than other outlets across the country. “The way Rajouri is doing business, it is doing much better business than any other outlet in the country,” Mahadevan said.

Acknowledging Delhi's established culinary favourites, he added, “We are not going to mess with it. We are adding South Indian food to it.” Co-founder K.S. Ramakrishnan said the Malgudi brand had an existing identity before the current venture developed. He described its earlier format as a quick-service restaurant business in Mumbai, with around 10-14 outlets.

The name also carries a literary association with R.K. Narayan's fictional town of Malgudi, which is known for its nostalgic appeal. Ramakrishnan said the venture sought to retain the essence of South Indian food while presenting it in a contemporary setting.

“So, according to nostalgia, if you hold the food, it will bring nostalgia. The origin of South Indian food, its actual, real... We didn't change it. We kept it as it is. We enhanced it in the modern environment, or the interior. It's done in a very nice way,” he told ANI. He described the concept as an “authentic expression” of the brand, emphasising the intention to preserve its culinary identity while updating the dining environment.

Addressing Delhi's food enthusiasts, Mahadevan acknowledged the city's reputation for chaat, parathas and non-vegetarian dishes, while expressing confidence in the appeal of South Indian cuisine among local diners. “I would like to say that we have come to your city. We know that Delhi's chaat, parathas, and non-veg food are very good, and we would like to offer our food here,” he said. (ANI)