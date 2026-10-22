"It is India's misfortune": AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj condemns denial of permission for Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert

Saurabh Bhardwaj, the Delhi AAP President, condemned the denial of permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi, calling it "India's misfortune." AAP leader alleged that the Indian government is targeting artists who spoke against it, citing the denial of permission for Diljit's concert. He praised the singer for raising his voice in support of protesting farmers and students, saying the move could make the Punjabi singer a “superhero for the youth.”

While talking to ANI, Bhardwaj said, "It is India's misfortune that when an industrialist makes money or a star becomes a superstar, they start fearing the government. You don't see this in other countries. But Diljit Dosanjh is among the few artists who raised his voice for farmers when they were sitting at the borders and for students when police allegedly used brutality against them. I believe the government is sending a message to superstars that if they speak against it, their work will be shut down. Because of such actions, Diljit Dosanjh will become a superhero for the youth." On Thursday, the Delhi Police denied permission for Diljit's scheduled October 30 concert at JLN due to security concerns.

The singer’s show, part of his Aura India Tour, reportedly did not receive security clearance after police reviewed the request to organise the event. According to a letter, reportedly addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns.

The decision comes as fans were looking forward to watching the Punjabi singer perform live in the national capital. The heartthrob of the young generation has performed at several major venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London. He also became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium. Further details about the impact of the decision on the tour schedule were not immediately available. (ANI)