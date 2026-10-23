Delhi Police grants permission for Diljeet Dosanjh's concert at JLN Stadium

The Delhi Police has granted permission for Diljit's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. The decision comes after multiple meetings between Delhi Police officials and the organisers, who presented detailed security plans to address the concerns raised. Following these discussions, permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert was given.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 16:03 IST
Delhi Police grants permission for Diljeet Dosanjh's concert at JLN Stadium
Diljit Dosanjh (Photo/Instagram/@diljitdosanjh). Image Credit: ANI

It's happening! Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert has not been cancelled. The Delhi Police has granted permission for Diljit's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. The decision comes after multiple meetings between Delhi Police officials and the organisers, who presented detailed security plans to address the concerns raised. Following these discussions, permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert was given.

On Friday afternoon, BookMyShow also issued a statement confirming that the concert will go ahead as scheduled. "It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October is being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused. Given the festive season and the heightened caution it calls for, Delhi Police asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place," the statement by BMS read.

As per the statement, "BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued. We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters." Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the Punjabi singer perform live in the national capital. The heartthrob of the young generation has performed at several major venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London. He also became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium. (ANI)

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