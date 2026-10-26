Daily Deepmala adornments to be offered to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath till Kartik Purnima

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will feature a special Deepmala Shringar of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath during the daily Saptarishi Aarti from October 26 until Kartik Purnima, marking the auspicious occasion of the holy Kartik month.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 22:53 IST
Daily Deepmala adornments to be offered to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath till Kartik Purnima
Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath (Photo/ Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir). Image Credit: ANI

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will feature a special Deepmala Shringar of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath during the daily Saptarishi Aarti from October 26 until Kartik Purnima, marking the auspicious occasion of the holy Kartik month. According to the temple administration, the special decoration will be performed every day during the Saptarishi Aarti, offering devotees an opportunity to witness the divine adornment of Baba Vishwanath illuminated with lamps.

The initiative is being organised as part of the religious observances associated with the month of Kartik, which holds special significance for devotees. The Deepmala Shringar is expected to add to the devotional atmosphere at the temple during the period leading up to Kartik Purnima. The temple's announcement stated that the grand and divine Deepmala Shringar would be carried out daily from October 26 until Kartik Purnima during the Saptarishi Aarti.

The Saptarishi Aarti is a sacred ritual performed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, honouring the seven great sages (Saptarishis) in Hindu tradition. It is one of the daily religious rituals performed at the temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The special lamp decoration during this period will be part of the temple's observances for the auspicious month.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day is also associated with Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees celebrate the occasion with spiritual fervour, lighting lamps, decorating temples, and organising religious fairs.

The festival paints a vibrant picture as devotees chant prayers and float illuminated miniature boats on the water's surface, creating a mesmerising spectacle.  (ANI)

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