'Coven Academy' renewed for second season 

'Coven Academy' has been renewed for a second season

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 09:33 IST
'Coven Academy' renewed for second season 
Coven Academy (Image source: Disney). Image Credit: ANI

There's some good news for the fans of 'Coven Academy'. Disney has given the green light to expand the series for a second season. The renewal announcement comes on the heels of strong viewership numbers, just over three weeks after the show premiered its first season, as per Deadline.

The first season has racked up 20.3 million global hours in its first three weeks on Disney+ and Hulu, according to Disney, with an additional 30M+ views after the first chapter was made available on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Season 1 follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect their city—and themselves.

The series features Malina Pauli Weissman as Briar, Malachi Barton as Jake; Jordan Leftwich as Sasha; Ora Duplass as Tegan; Louis Thresher as Ollie; and Tiffani Thiessen as Miss Graves with Devon Sawa guest-starring as Mr. Cole. The series stars Malina Pauli Weissman as Briar, Malachi Barton as Jake; Jordan Leftwich as Sasha; Ora Duplass as Tegan; Louis Thresher as Ollie; and Tiffani Thiessen as Miss Graves with Devon Sawa guest-starring as Mr. Cole. (ANI)

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