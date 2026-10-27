‘All My Children’ actor Alan Dysert no more 

Los Angeles [US], October 27 (ANI): Alan Dysert, who rose to fame with his role as Sean Cudahy on 'All My Children', has passed away. His wife Michele Dysert shared the heartbreaking news via a post on Facebook on Sunday. He was 75, Deadline reported.

“My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026, While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime," Michele's post on Facebook read. “Alan had an incredible gift for storytelling, a wonderful sense of humor, an adventurous spirit, and a personality that could fill any room,” Michele Dysert wrote. “His life was filled with remarkable experiences, fascinating people, and enough stories for several lifetimes. And he loved sharing them," she added.

While his wife did not disclose a cause of death, Alan revealed in his 2023 autobiography, Lights, Camera, Cancer!, that he had been diagnosed with a “rare, aggressive and incurable cancer.” According to the book’s synopsis, he’d undergone “four major cancer-related surgeries, one recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans to date.”

Dysert appeared as Sean Cudahy in 79 episodes of All My Children, from 1980-1990, a character described as a devious yet humorous con man and villain, who contrasted sharply with his brother, good guy Tom Cudahy (played by Richard Shoberg). He also contributed to several films, including Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, and held various producing roles on projects such as The Grift, Becoming Jesse Tate, The Senator, My Many Sons and, most recently, The Legend of Van Dorn this year. (ANI)