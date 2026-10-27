'CID', 'Aahat' producer BP Singh passes away after major heart attack, final rites on Wednesday

Veteran producer-director BP Singh, best known for his work on popular TV shows like ‘CID’ and ‘Aahat’, has passed away, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed in an Instagram post. According to the post, BP Singh suffered a major heart attack, following which he passed away on Tuesday morning.

Remembering Singh as his “dear friend” and a “great human being”, Ashoke Pandit wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and Aahat. His work is still & will continue to be an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of IFTDA. A great human being & a dear friend. Will always be remembered for his contribution in the entertainment world.” “Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last rites will be performed Tom the 28th of Oct. Details will be shared soon,” he concluded.

As soon as the news came out, condolences and heartfelt tributes were shared across social media platforms. Actor Anup Soni commented, “Rest in peace sir.”

Pandit added that BP Singh’s final rites will be carried out on Wednesday, October 28. (ANI)