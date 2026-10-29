"Striving to develop Uttarakhand into literary tourism hub": CM Dhami at Lekhak Gaon International Festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the state government has strived to develop Uttarakhand into a major hub for “literary tourism.” Addressing the closing ceremony of the ‘Lekhak Gaon International Festival’, CM Dhami said, “I am confident that in the coming years, this 'Lekhak Gaon' will become a pilgrimage site for the creation of ideas, a place where our new generation can shape their thoughts and undertake the vital task of bridging India’s ancient traditions with a modern perspective... India’s freedom movement gained significant momentum when our writers, poets, and creators inspired their fellow countrymen to actively participate in the struggle for independence."

He noted the contributions made by local writers, literary figures, poets, journalists, and media professionals, further adding, “Our state of Uttarakhand came into existence 26 years ago. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country at that time. The movement for Uttarakhand was bolstered by the immense contributions of our local writers, literary figures, poets, journalists, and media professionals.” Further, CM Dhami highlighted the government’s efforts toward establishing two 'literary villages' (Sahitya Gram).

“Our government is also striving to develop Uttarakhand into a major hub for 'literary tourism.' In this regard, we are establishing two 'literary villages' (Sahitya Gram) equipped with residential facilities and study spaces for writers. This initiative is inspired by the Prime Minister, who himself has taken significant steps in this direction. These literary villages will not only provide an ideal environment for writers but will also play a crucial role in further enriching Uttarakhand’s literary heritage,” he added. On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the closing ceremony of the 'Lekhak Gaon International Festival 2026' held at Lekhak Gaon in Thano, Dehradun.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled Lekhak Gaon’s magazine, "Dharti Ka Swarg Uttarakhand" (Uttarakhand: Heaven on Earth), and the booklet "Devbhoomi Ka Kavya Pushp" (Poetic Blossoms of Devbhoomi), according to the sources. Former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Vice-Chancellor of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University Prakash Singh, Professor Pradeep Bhardwaj, Professor Rakesh Sundriyal, and Vidushi Nishank were present on the occasion. (ANI)