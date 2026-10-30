Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw to flag off New Vande Bharat Sleeper Train connecting Varanasi to Delhi 

Indian Railways is set to expand its network of modern overnight rail services with the introduction of new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains connecting Varanasi with New Delhi. These services will further strengthen inter-city connectivity while offering passengers a modern, comfortable and efficient option for long-distance overnight travel.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi from Varanasi tomorrow. Following the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor and the corresponding return journey in January 2026, the new services will extend the benefits of this next-generation train to additional regions. With enhanced onboard amenities, advanced safety features and thoughtfully designed sleeper accommodation, Indian Railways is working towards making long-distance overnight journeys more comfortable, reliable and passenger-centric.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Varanasi and New Delhi will strengthen connectivity between one of India's most prominent spiritual and cultural destinations and the national capital. Varanasi attracts pilgrims, domestic and international tourists, students and other visitors throughout the year. Improved overnight connectivity with New Delhi will provide greater convenience to passengers travelling for religious, educational, professional, administrative and tourism-related purposes.

The service will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, before reaching New Delhi. These stations serve important urban centres and provide connectivity to surrounding districts, helping extend the benefits of modern rail travel to a wider passenger base. The new service will depart Varanasi at 20:50 and arrive in New Delhi at 06:10 the following morning. In the return direction, it will depart New Delhi at 21:40 and reach Varanasi at 07:10 the following day.

Compared with the existing Shiv Ganga Express, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will reduce journey time from Varanasi to New Delhi by 55 minutes and from New Delhi to Varanasi by 35 minutes, offering passengers a faster overnight travel option in both directions. The service will operate six days a week, except on Fridays for the Varanasi-originating service and on Saturdays for the New Delhi-originating service. The overnight schedule will allow passengers to travel during the evening and reach their destination the following morning, helping them make more effective use of their time. The service is expected to be particularly beneficial for pilgrims, tourists, students, working professionals and families who frequently travel between eastern Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region.

Designed specifically for long-distance journeys, the Vande Bharat Sleeper combines modern technology, improved safety systems and passenger-friendly amenities to enhance the overnight travel experience. Its design focuses on providing a comfortable environment for passengers travelling over extended distances, with particular attention to sleeping arrangements, cleanliness, safety, accessibility and convenience. The train features regenerative braking, an under-slung propulsion system and an advanced aerodynamic design for smoother acceleration and a jerk-free ride. Its other features include an austenitic stainless-steel car body, crash-compliant design, sealed flexible gangways, automatic sliding plug doors, noise insulation, LED lighting and sensor-based intercommunication doors.

For safety, it is equipped with EN45545 HL3-grade fire safety compliance, fire barrier doors, TCAS, disaster management lights, a Fire Detection System, CCTV cameras and passenger emergency alarms. Passenger amenities include odour-free vacuum toilets, special berths and toilets for differently-abled passengers, spacious luggage areas, integrated BRLs with three-pin charging sockets, Type-A and Type-C USB ports, PAPIS-based communication, hot-water showers in First AC, Wi-Fi routers with access point networks, and air-conditioned driver cabins and crew toilets.

These features reflect Indian Railways' commitment to combining modern engineering with passenger comfort, safety and operational efficiency. (ANI)