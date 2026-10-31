"Punjabiyon ko mat sikhao, ladaaiyaan kaise ladi jaati hain": Diljit Dosanjh's indirect jibe at CJP at Delhi concert 

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in New Delhi on Friday night, treating fans to his chart-topping hits while engaging with the audience. During the concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, he also appeared to indirectly address the controversy surrounding his “I’m an artist, bro” remark. A few months ago, during an Instagram Live session, Diljit was reportedly asked to react to the protest led by Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi. The singer had reportedly said,“Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician."

However, Diljit’s alleged remark did not sit well with CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who criticised the ‘GOAT’ singer over his comments. And now, on Friday, Diljit indirectly took a jibe at CJP. Without naming anyone, Diljit said, “ I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. Punjabian nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

After this particular moment from Diljit’s concert went viral, Dipke on Instagram penned a note, expressing his admiration for the singer and urging him to let the matter slide, saying, “Mitti pao, chhota bhai samajh ke.” Dipke wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I’ve always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself. If anything, I’ve always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn’t changed."

He added, “I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I’ve always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you’ve taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I’ve always admired about you. I guess that’s why the comment hurt a little, because I’ve always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn’t change the respect and admiration I have for you. Baaki paaji, chota bhai samajh ke mitti pao. At last, I would just like to say, ‘Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyaar goriye.'" The concert concluded with a laser display featuring the captions “Main Hoon Punjab” (I am Punjab) and “I'm an artist”. (ANI)