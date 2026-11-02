Shehzad Poonawalla becomes first finalist of 'Rise and Fall' Season 2

Shehzad Poonawalla has become the first contestant to secure a place in the finale of 'Rise and Fall' Season 2. The development marks a key moment in his reality television debut, as he moves one step closer to the season's final showdown.

Known for his television debates, Shehzad entered the show from outside the entertainment industry. His journey on the reality series has largely revolved around strategic gameplay, with two Ultimate Ruler titles and a Takhta Palat among the notable developments during his time in the Tower. His approach to the competition has also drawn reactions from fellow contestants and former participants.

While his gameplay has involved shifting alliances and changes in the Tower's power dynamics, he has largely relied on strategy and verbal exchanges rather than physical aggression. His team has described his qualification as a historic achievement, claiming that he is the first politician in reality television history to reach a finale. It has also credited him with generating significant publicity and contributing to the show's TRP momentum and viewership.

Audience response has been another part of his journey, with viewers engaging with his gameplay and approach to the competition. With the first finale ticket secured, Shehzad now joins the final stage of the competition. (ANI)