Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Sovereignty won the Breeders' Cup ​Classic at Keeneland on ​Saturday, giving Venezuelan jockey ‌Junior Alvarado ​and trainer Bill Mott a major victory after the colt was forced to ‌miss last year's race through illness. The 4-year-old pulled away from the field to beat The Puma in the $7 million race, with stablemate ‌Knightsbridge finishing third. Japan's Forever Young, which was seeking ‌a second successive Classic victory, finished fifth.

Sovereignty had been scratched from last year's race after developing a fever, despite entering as the 6-5 morning-line favourite. ⁠The ​colt had won ⁠the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes before the scratch ⁠and was later named Horse of the Year. Racing behind pace-setting Knightsbridge for ​much of Saturday's 1-1/4-mile race, Sovereignty made its move ⁠turning for home and surged clear under Alvarado to complete the distance in ⁠2 ​minutes and 0.36 seconds.

"What he did today, Sovereignty, it's just spectacular," Alvarado said. "We really wanted to run so bad ⁠the Classic last year. I'm just so glad the Godolphin team ⁠gave us ⁠a chance to keep him in training and get to do what he did today."