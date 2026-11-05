'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"

Keen, now 21, also spoke about how co-star Hugh Jackman gave her a lot of positive reinforcement. 

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 22:57 IST
'Logan' star Dafne Keen reveals being offered cocaine at Hollywood parties, calls Hugh Jackman "incredibly protective"
Hollywood actor Dafne Keen with Hugh Jackman (Photo/Instagram@dafnekeen). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Dafne Keen, best known for her work in the 2017 film 'Logan' alongside Hugh Jackman, revealed that she was offered cocaine at Hollywood parties when she was a young teenager. In a recent interview, Keen, now 21, also spoke about how co-star Hugh Jackman gave her a lot of positive reinforcement.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been drunk enough to even have a hangover. I’m such a control freak with that. Because also I think as a child actor I witnessed so much of that as a child that I just had no interest… I was getting offered coke at wrap parties. Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that’… I was saying no, fortunately," she said, as quoted by Variety. Noting that she continues to avoid drugs and alcohol even as an adult, explaining, "I don’t really need it. I’ll go out and stay out ‘til 6, but sober. Just for the vibes, just ‘cause I like music and I like dancing, and I like people… I used to lie as a teenager so I wouldn’t get peer pressured. I’d be like, ‘Nah, I’m good. I don’t wanna drink. I already took something.’ Dead sober. Like, the goodest goody-two-shoes ever."

On receiving support from Jackman, the 21-year-old shared, "He gave me a lot of really positive reinforcement and a lot of really good advice. And he was always so lovely. He’s the best number one you could ever wish for. And he’s the best on-screen dad. He genuinely felt like a sort of parental figure…. He made sure that no one was abusing my hours, that I was having fun on set, that I wasn’t aware of any tensions that would’ve been happening behind the scenes. He was so incredibly protective and amazing.” Notably, Dafne Keen was only 11 when she shot for 'Logan', in which she portrayed the young mutant Laura/X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

The film opened in theatres a couple of months after her 12th birthday. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sw...

Global
3
FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm ballot measures

FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm...

Global
4
EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026