Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

The World Bank Group, through its Identification for Development (ID4D) initiative and Digital and AI Vice Presidency, has warned that millions of Haitians remain excluded from essential services and economic opportunities because of weaknesses in the country's civil registration and national identification systems. Its November 2026 report, Diagnostic of ID Ecosystems: Haiti, examines how inadequate financing, administrative inefficiencies, insecurity and outdated infrastructure prevent citizens from obtaining reliable identity documents. Drawing on consultations with institutions including Haiti's National Identification Office, National Archives, Haitian Institute of Statistics and Informatics, UNICEF and the Organization of American States, the study highlights the urgent need to modernize identification systems to reduce poverty, strengthen governance and improve access to public services.

The report estimates that between 2.7 million and 3.1 million Haitian adults, approximately one-third of the adult population, lack valid national identification cards. Although 85% of children under five have had their births registered, only 77% possess birth certificates. These gaps disproportionately affect poor households, rural communities, women and people displaced by violence. Without official identification, citizens struggle to access education, financial services, formal employment, social assistance, and political participation.

Millions Struggle to Prove Their Identity

Haiti's difficult geography and worsening security situation have made obtaining identity documents increasingly challenging. Mountainous terrain, damaged roads, unreliable electricity and limited internet connectivity restrict access to registration centres. Many rural residents must travel considerable distances, spend money on transportation and sacrifice working hours to obtain basic documents.

Armed violence has further disrupted administrative services, forcing government offices to close or relocate. By June 2025, approximately 1.3 million Haitians had been internally displaced, with many losing their identity documents while escaping insecurity. Without these documents, displaced families often struggle to access humanitarian assistance, social protection and other essential services.

The report highlights how these barriers deepen existing inequalities. Poorer households face greater difficulties meeting administrative requirements, while people living in insecure or remote areas may have no practical way to obtain identification.

Outdated Birth Registration Leaves Families Behind

Haiti's civil registration system remains heavily dependent on handwritten records and paper-based procedures. Local registration offices frequently operate without sufficient funding, trained personnel or basic equipment. Although birth registration is legally free, families often face informal charges ranging from 250 to 1,000 Haitian gourdes, with higher payments occasionally reported.

Women face additional difficulties because some registration officials demand the father's presence or identification when recording a child's birth. These practices particularly affect single mothers and can prevent children from receiving official documentation.

Administrative procedures create further obstacles. Births generally must be registered within two years, after which families face complicated judicial requirements. Delays in signing certificates and transferring records to the National Archives make obtaining official copies difficult.

Many documents remain stored in local offices for years, while inadequate digitization increases the risk of loss, deterioration and fraud. Consequently, even citizens whose births have been registered may struggle to obtain the certificates needed for education, employment and identification.

Digital Identity Progress Faces Major Obstacles

Haiti has introduced biometric national identity cards containing electronic security features. Approximately 6.15 million individuals were enrolled in the national identification database between 2019 and 2025. However, only an estimated 4.4 million to 4.7 million adults possessed valid cards.

In May 2025, more than 650,000 produced cards remained undelivered because of centralized printing, transportation difficulties and insecurity. These delays demonstrate how technological improvements alone cannot overcome weaknesses in administrative capacity.

Another major challenge is the lack of coordination between civil registration, national identification and social protection databases. These systems operate largely independently, creating duplicated records, inconsistent information and repeated documentation requirements.

The consequences extend beyond public administration. Banks and mobile money providers require reliable customer identification, preventing many undocumented citizens from opening accounts or accessing digital payments. Small businesses and traders consequently face additional barriers to formal financial services.

Weak identification systems also complicate voter registration, migration procedures and humanitarian assistance. Haiti's social registry, SIMAST, helps identify vulnerable households, but limited integration with national identification databases reduces the efficiency of social assistance.

The report also warns that unreliable population records weaken government planning. Haiti's last national census was conducted in 2003, leaving authorities dependent on projections and surveys to estimate demographic changes and public service requirements.

World Bank Calls for Urgent Reforms to End Exclusion

The World Bank recommends expanding mobile registration services, decentralizing identity card production and simplifying procedures for late birth registration. It also proposes assigning unique identification numbers from birth to strengthen connections between civil registration and national identification systems.

The report identifies modernizing historical records, improving digital infrastructure, and enabling secure information sharing between government institutions as priorities. Stronger cybersecurity measures and comprehensive personal data protection legislation would help safeguard citizens' information.

The report emphasizes that sustainable improvements require predictable public financing, clearer institutional responsibilities, better staff training and stronger accountability. Public awareness campaigns could also encourage families to register births and obtain identification documents.

Ultimately, the World Bank concludes that building an inclusive, secure and financially sustainable identification system is essential for Haiti's development. Effective reforms could help millions of citizens access public services, participate in the formal economy, receive social assistance and exercise their legal and democratic rights.