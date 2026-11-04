Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, police said.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2026 10:10 IST
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway
Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line after the incident (Photo/Sri Ganganagar Police). Image Credit: ANI
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Two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, police said on Tuesday. Police also ruled out any link with the 7.5 kg of RDX recently recovered in the border region. "There is no connection with the seized RDX, till now," the Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar said.

"My team and I have already inspected the site, and railway officials are also present. Our forensic team and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) are on their way. We will only be able to determine the exact cause once they arrive; it would be premature to conclude whether it was an explosion or something else. We are currently examining the scene to assess the situation further. There is no connection with the seized RDX," he said. Police said it is too early to establish the nature of the incident. The scene is being examined to assess the situation. The blast caused the steel reinforcement bars (rebars) inside the pillars to become exposed.

According to the North Western Railway (NWR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), RPF personnel and concerned railway officials promptly reached the site and found two track sleepers (track components) damaged. As a precautionary safety measure and to facilitate the investigation, two passenger trains (59711/12 and 59715/16 ) have been cancelled.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

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