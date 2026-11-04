Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has said that human control over the future must remain a fundamental condition for artificial intelligence (AI) development, arguing that people should not surrender decision-making power to increasingly advanced AI systems. In a post on X, Altman said OpenAI opposed the idea that humans could be relegated to performing tasks that AI systems consider worthy of reward. He stressed that the development of superintelligence must remain subject to human control.

“People should always be in control of the future,” Altman said, adding that “people should not cede control of the future to superintelligence, and that requirement should ultimately constrain AI progress”. His remarks add to the debate within the technology industry over how quickly advanced AI systems should be developed and what safeguards are needed to ensure they remain under human control.

The statement follows a public discussion in September, when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for the industry to slow the pace of AI development, warning that advances in model capabilities could outpace the ability of researchers to understand and control them. Altman had then endorsed the proposal, saying, “I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier”, and supported giving independent evaluators access to AI systems to assess their safety.

Altman reiterated the importance of human oversight at the United Nations Security Council in September, saying AI systems should not be trained unless developers could make a strong case that they would remain under human control. He also warned against concentrating the power of advanced AI in the hands of a small number of companies or countries.

The debate has continued even as major AI companies push ahead with more capable systems. A recent report by The Washington Post noted that leading companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, had continued releasing advanced models despite public calls to slow development, raising questions about how safety commitments would translate into actual industry practices. OpenAI has also recently expanded its cybersecurity efforts through a partnership with security firm Cathedral, as part of efforts to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen safeguards against emerging AI-related threats.

Altman's latest comments underline the company's stated position that technological progress must not come at the cost of human agency and control. (ANI)