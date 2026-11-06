Chris Pratt to continue ‘Terminal List’ story in ‘Savage Son’ series for Amazon

Actor Chris Pratt is set to return as former Navy SEAL James Reece in Savage Son, based on the third novel in author Jack Carr’s The Terminal List book series. According to Variety, Pratt will once again portray the character in the upcoming project. However, it remains unclear whether Savage Son will be developed as the third season of The Terminal List or as a separate spin-off.

“Savage Son” is described as “a fast-paced military thriller following former Navy SEAL sniper James Reece (Pratt), as he faces his most personal and dangerous mission yet. ‘Savage Son’ is a gripping blend of military action, espionage, and wilderness survival, exploring the thin line between civilization and the savage instincts that emerge when survival becomes personal.” The The Terminal List franchise has already expanded beyond its original series, with two shows now part of the universe. The prequel, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, premiered on Amazon in 2025, featuring Taylor Kitsch reprising his role as Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL turned CIA operative. The original series debuted in 2022, while its second season premiered on October 21, 2026.

“Jack Carr’s work has connected with audiences in a way that speaks to the power of his storytelling and the incredible dedication Chris Pratt and the entire team bring to every episode,” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios. “’The Terminal List’ franchise continues to resonate and Savage Son takes the story into its most intense chapter yet.” “Savage Son” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC, and Civic Center Media. (ANI)