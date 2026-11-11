‘Rise & Fall Season 2’ winner Shehzad Poonawalla meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, presents winning trophy

'Rise & Fall Season 2’ winner Shehzad Poonawalla met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and presented his winning trophy to him, marking a special moment following his victory in the popular reality television show.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 16:45 IST
‘Rise & Fall Season 2’ winner Shehzad Poonawalla meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, presents winning trophy
Shehzad Poonawalla meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI

‘Rise & Fall Season 2’ winner Shehzad Poonawalla met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and presented his winning trophy to him, marking a special moment following his victory in the popular reality television show. Poonawalla, who emerged victorious after a fiercely competitive season, shared his achievement with the Chief Minister as a gesture of respect and admiration for his leadership, as per the press release.

Shehzad emerged as the winner of the second season of the reality show, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up, while Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati secured the third position. The meeting comes days after Poonawalla announced his decision to donate his entire winning prize money of Rs 35 lakh towards drought relief efforts in Maharashtra and flood relief initiatives in Assam and Bihar.

Shehzad earlier thanked his supporters for their love and encouragement, describing his participation in the show as a new journey and experience. He said that as an outsider, his victory would not have been possible without their support. "Thank you for the support in my victory on Rise n Fall season 2. It has been a new journey and experience and for an outsider like me it was only possible due to your support and love," he said.

Announcing his decision to donate the prize money, he added, "Have decided to donate my Rs 35 lakhs prize towards Bihar and Assam floods (while entering it was huge) and Maharashtra drought." Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Rise and Fall Season 2’ is hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The show streams on Prime Video. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale-Ups

EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale...

Global
3
Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal possible

Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal poss...

Global
4
Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026