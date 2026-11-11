Tamil Nadu: Dense fog blanket Karur, visibility affected

Dense fog prevailed across Karur and several surrounding areas from the early hours of today. Visibility was severely affected on major roads in Thirumanilaiyur, Sellandipalayam, Thirukampuliyur, Vengamedu and Gandhigramam, where the fog was thick. 

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 10:49 IST
Tamil Nadu: Dense fog blanket Karur, visibility affected
Dense fog blankets Karur and surrounding area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Dense fog blanketed Karur and several surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu from the early hours of Wednesday. Visibility was severely affected on major roads in Thirumanilaiyur, Sellandipalayam, Thirukampuliyur, Vengamedu and Gandhigramam, where the fog was thick. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler motorists were seen travelling with caution. However, many people were delighted as Karur experienced a pleasant, chilly climate similar to that usually found in hill stations such as Kodaikanal and Ooty.

As winter conditions and similar chilly weather set in across various parts of the country, air quality levels have simultaneously come into focus. The air quality across the national capital witnessed some relief as Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 307, in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning, according to the data recorded at 7:00 AM by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi's air quality had deteriorated after Diwali celebrations held on Sunday. The persistent pollution is compounded by a drop in temperatures and moderate fog. The Delhi governemnt is taking pollution control measures to minimise the impact of the particulate matter by using water sprinklers across the State. Chandni Chowk recorded the capital's highest Air Quality Index at 395, in the 'very poor' category, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 355 and Aya Nagar at 354, also in the same category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi registered a morning temperature of 17.0°C accompanied by moderate fog. The IMD has predicted moderate fog to remain persistent for the next 5 days. Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index in Ambala, Haryana, is recorded at 250, categorised as 'Poor', as per the CPCB.

The overall AQI in Maharashtra was recorded at 146, categorised as 'Moderate'. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. (ANI)

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