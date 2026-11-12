Choreographer Shekhar Master escapes from accident as lorry hits car

Choreographer Shekhar Master and three others escaped unhurt after a lorry hit the car they were travelling in near Gollapalli village under Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district in the early hours of Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 17:33 IST
Choreographer Shekhar Master escapes from accident as lorry hits car
Representati Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Choreographer Shekhar Master and three others escaped unhurt after a lorry hit the car they were travelling in near Gollapalli village under Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district in the early hours of Thursday. The accident occurred at around 6 am when the lorry hit the car carrying four occupants, including Shekhar Master. While all four escaped without injuries, the vehicle sustained damage.

Confirming the incident, Shamshabad Police said that all four occupants were safe and an investigation into the accident was underway. According to Shamshabad Police, "Today, in the early morning hours around 6 am, a road accident involving a lorry and a car occurred near Gollapalli village. Four people were in the car, including choreographer Shekhar Master, and there were no injuries. All are safe, and only their car was damaged in the accident. We are investigating the matter."

Reacting to the accident, Shekhar Master said that the incident occurred while they were returning home after completing a night shoot. He added that all four occupants were safe and that he would resume shooting later in the day. Shekhar said, "Yesterday, there was a night movie shooting. After finishing it, today in the early morning hours around 6, when we were returning home, an accident occurred. We were four in the car and nothing happened to us. We are all safe, only the car was damaged. Everyone is calling and texting me. I am in Ayyappa Deeksha and he saved us. Today, I will participate in the shooting." (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Household Livelihoods

Why Acting Before El Nino Strikes Could Cut Costs and Protect Vulnerable Hou...

Global
2
AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared Progress
Blog

AI and Jobs Across 50 Countries: Why Technology Alone Cannot Deliver Shared ...

Global
3
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
4
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Europe’s Farm Payments: A Study of Support, Early Setbacks and Lasting Gains

What Keeps Rwanda’s Women Farmers From Using AI to Protect Their Banana Crops?

One Supply Chain, Two Pressures: The Carbon Cost Hidden in Türkiye’s Fertiliser Trade

Saving Fuel Without Draining the Battery: A New AI Approach to Hybrid Car Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026