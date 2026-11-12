It gave me confidence, ambition for more: Actor Tom Holland on his future after 'The Odyssey'

Actor Tom Holland has starred in two blockbusters this year, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and 'The Odyssey ', but he believes that the latter will impact the next stage of his career, Variety reported. At a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic in London on Thursday, Holland was asked what he’d taken away from the experience, in which he plays Odysseus’ son Telemachus, to which he replied, “I’d probably say it’s confidence and an ambition to see what else is out there for me,” as quoted by Variety.

“I’ve been an admirer of Chris since I can remember, and to have the opportunity to work with him and to have his approval, and to sit in his house and watch his movie and to get a pat on the back, for me, just was like the perfect way for me to start whatever it is that I’m doing next,” Holland explained. “He’s given me a level of confidence as an actor that I don’t know if I had before and I’m very grateful that that is something that I can take away from this,” added Holland as quoted by Variety.

Holland said that while he has also learned a lot from his fellow actors (which included his wife Zendaya) and crew members, he would be going into his next project “with this sense of achievement and this newfound confidence in what I think I can do” thanks to Nolan’s film. “That is what Chris and Emma do so well, is they really champion their actors,” he said.

The actor, who has played Spider-Man for over a decade, is understood to be in pre-production for a Fred Astaire biopic which will see him return to his dancing roots, given that Holland’s entry into showbiz was via the West End stage production of 'Billy Elliot,' reported Variety. As previously announced, Holland will play the debonair dancer in the upcoming film, directed by Paul King, with Amy Pascal producing. Golden Globe nominee Qualley will star as Adele Astaire, while Grammy winner Carpenter will portray Ginger Rogers. Fred and Adele were major stars on Broadway and London’s West End before Fred went on to be one of cinema’s greatest stars, with co-star and dance partner Ginger Rogers, reported Variety. (ANI)