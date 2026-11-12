Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor..."

Holland spoke about learning a lot from his fellow actors, including his wife Zendaya and other crew members.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 21:43 IST
Tom Holland says Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gave him "confidence as an actor..."
Actor Tom Holland (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has opened up about his recent outing 'The Odyssey'. Speaking at the screening of Christopher Nolan's Greek epic in London on Thursday, Holland was asked what he'd taken away from the experience, in which he plays Odysseus' son Telemachus, to which he said, "I’d probably say it’s confidence and an ambition to see what else is out there for me."

Calling himself an admirer of Christopher Nolan, Holland further added, "I’ve been an admirer of Chris since I can remember, and to have the opportunity to work with him and to have his approval, and to sit in his house and watch his movie and to get a pat on the back, for me, just was like the perfect way for me to start whatever it is that I’m doing next. He’s given me a level of confidence as an actor that I don’t know if I had before, and I’m very grateful that that is something that I can take away from this." Holland also spoke about learning a lot from his fellow actors, including his wife Zendaya and other crew members, adding that he would go into his next project "with this sense of achievement and this newfound confidence in what I think I can do. This is what Chris and Emma do well, is they really champion their actors."

On the work front, Tom Holland is currently busy with the pre-production for a Fred Astaire biopic, which will see him return to his dancing roots, given that Holland's entry into showbiz was via the West End stage production of 'Billy Elliot'. (ANI)

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