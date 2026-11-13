Mukesh Khanna calls for dedicated commission to review films based on historical, mythological subjects

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has called for the establishment of a dedicated commission to monitor films based on historical and mythological subjects, arguing that the existing film certification mechanism is not adequately equipped to regulate cinematic representations of religious figures and stories. Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Khanna's remarks came while expressing criticism of Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release 'Ramayana'.

Questioning the role of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Khanna said that a separate committee comprising scholars should be formed to review scripts and creative decisions before filmmakers are permitted to proceed with projects based on religious and historical narratives. "I believe the Censor Board is not responsible enough to stop such films. A dedicated commission should be established. Anyone wishing to make a film based on historical or mythological subjects, whether it concerns the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, or even a figure like Lord Ganesha, must be required to have their project reviewed and approved by a committee of scholars," he said.

Khanna also voiced concerns over filmmakers taking creative liberties while portraying revered religious characters, stressing that matters concerning faith and belief should be approached with sensitivity. "If such a committee exists, there would be no need for me to speak out, as they would ensure that inappropriate scenes, such as depicting Goddess Sita engaged in a fight, are never included. Matters of religion and faith are at stake here; one cannot simply toy with someone's religion," Khanna added.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Khanna also spoke about the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, adding that Ramayana is not an ordinary story that can be altered or modified for cinematic convenience. "A very prominent actor from our film industry remarked that a film like this hasn’t been made in the last 100 years. I suppose it must be that good. But here’s the issue: it doesn’t matter to me whether you’ve earned a thousand crores. What matters is whether you’ve concealed even a shred of the truth, or if you’ve introduced even a shred of falsehood. This isn’t just any ordinary story; it is the story of the Ramayana," Khanna said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. (ANI)