Education, Jobs and Social Protection Drive Baghdad Debate on Youth Opportunities

An international conference in Baghdad emphasized that connections between education, decent employment and social protection are essential to giving young Iraqis greater opportunities and a voice in society. Held on 10 and 11 November 2026, the gathering brought together more than 160 researchers from Iraq and around 22 other countries, alongside government, employer, worker, academic and international representatives. Discussions examined gaps between education and labour market needs, workers' rights and access to decent employment, including the barriers facing women.

Bayt al-Hikma's Social Studies Department held its 12th Scientific and 4th International Conference under the theme "Education, Work and Building Active Citizenship: Present Challenges and Future Prospects". The event was organized in cooperation with the European Union (EU), International Labour Organization (ILO) and Supreme Judicial Council. Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaydi provided patronage, with supervision from Naim al-Aboudi, Chairperson of Bayt al-Hikma's Board of Trustees.

Support came through two EU-funded, ILO-implemented initiatives: "Building Equitable and Inclusive Transformation: Towards Decent Work and Affordable Housing in Iraq (BEIT)" and the Social Protection Programme for Iraq. The opening session included senior officials, parliamentarians, universities, trade unions, employers' organizations and civil society representatives. Their discussions connected investment in people with the employment conditions and protections needed for meaningful economic and social participation.

Education must connect with productive employment

Delivering the Government's address on behalf of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Tamim called for investment in people as the foundation of national development and citizenship. He stressed that education and productive employment should help people use their abilities fully, describing human capital as the country's greatest resource. Al-Aboudi highlighted Iraq's young population and economic potential, calling for education that responds to labour market needs and development centred on knowledge, innovation and investment.

EU representative and Chargé d'affaires a.i. Adam Jansen emphasized the need to link education and skills with decent employment and social protection. He highlighted EU–ILO cooperation supporting public employment programmes, labour governance, social dialogue, occupational safety and health, and efforts against child labour. These areas formed part of the conference's discussion of how learning can lead to secure work and broader participation in society.

Young people need jobs, rights and a voice at work

ILO Country Coordinator in Iraq Ruby al-Salem said education must be accompanied by decent employment, labour rights and social protection for young people to participate fully in economic and social life. She described fair contracts, social protection and participation in dialogue as conditions that give young workers dignity, independence and a voice. Her presentation identified three connected obstacles: skills that do not match employer needs, insufficient job opportunities, and gaps in social protection and workers' representation.

Al-Salem called for an integrated response linking relevant skills and training with employment opportunities, enterprise development, social security and rights at work. Women face additional barriers, including care responsibilities, transport constraints and discrimination that can restrict their access to employment. The ILO stressed that employers' and workers' organizations should help shape education and training policies, with research and evidence informing national employment programmes.

Research and social dialogue must lead to practical policies

A technical session brought together the Ministry of Planning, Iraqi Trade Union Council, Iraqi Industries Union and ILO specialists to examine employment and social protection policies. Participants considered public employment programmes that support inclusive, sustainable development, vocational training matched to labour demand, and social security that protects workers and enables fairer economic participation. ILO specialists Albert Uriyo and Vaibhav Raaj contributed perspectives on public employment programmes and social protection, explaining their importance for decent work in Iraq.

Researchers and experts examined technological change and its effects on skills and employment, women's economic participation, equal opportunities, workers' legal protections and efforts to combat child labour. International research and experience gave participants material for considering approaches suited to Iraq's changing labour market and development priorities. The conference closed with a call to turn research and dialogue into policies and practical measures that strengthen the connection between education and employment.