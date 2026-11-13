Suresh Raina offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm aarti

Raina shared a video from his visit on Instagram, where he can be seen engrossed in the divine energy of Mahakal during the morning prayers and Bhasm Aarti. 

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 13:13 IST
Suresh Raina offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasm aarti
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina visits Mahakaleshwar Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina offered prayers at the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday morning. Raina shared a video from his visit on Instagram, where he can be seen engrossed in the divine energy of Mahakal during the morning prayers and Bhasm Aarti.

“Mahakaal ke darbar mein, sukoon bhi hai aur shakti bhi,” he wrote. Speaking to ANI, Raina described the visit as a “divine experience.”

“Coming here is a totally different divine experience. Last time I came with my wife, and coming here now, I feel so much power around. I've been connected to this place since 2005. When I played here for India. Rahul Dravid was our captain, and we've played so many matches in Indore. Whenever I come here, I go back as a completely different person,” he said. Raina also reflected on the performance of the Indian women's cricket team.

“Our women's cricket is going really well, and our government is promoting it a lot. They just won the World Cup too, and the team is doing really well. Whether it's the BCCI, any other association, or all these leagues being held, if our daughters keep moving forward, the country will move forward too,” he added. The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bhasm Aarti is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. (ANI)

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