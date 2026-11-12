Indian Men's Cricket Team for Blind receives grand send-off ahead of Asia Cup 2026 in Bangladesh

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust, hosted a send-off and press interaction in new Delhi for the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind ahead of the Asia Cup 2026. The Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind is all set to compete in the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026, scheduled from 15 to 20 November 2026 at Anvir Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Indian team will aim to reclaim the Asia Cup title it won a decade ago, competing against some of Asia’s leading blind cricket teams, according to a press release from CABI.

CBRE, through its corporate social responsibility initiative, Ek Pehal, in partnership with the CABI and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has been supporting the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind in its preparations for the Asia cup tournament. CBRE's support includes player selection, professional coaching, nutrition, fitness, physiotherapy, travel arrangements and essential cricket equipment, helping players prepare for the competition. The event brought together the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, and Chairman, CABI, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia & MENA, CBRE and Chetan Sharma Former Indian Cricketer and Senior Selection Committee, BCCI and Shailender Yadav, General Secretary CABI.

The occasion marked the team’s departure for Dhaka as defending champions, returning to compete for the Asia Cup title a decade after their last victory. Anshuman Magazine and Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar handed over cricket kits to the team, recognising the players’ commitment ahead of the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also extended its support to the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind by sponsoring round-trip flight tickets from New Delhi to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026. This support is in line with BCCI’s earlier commitment to assist the team with its international travel arrangements.

At the event, Anshuman Magazine spoke about CBRE’s continued partnership with Samarthanam and CABI, while Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar addressed the team’s preparations and the growth of blind cricket in India. Captain Durga Rao Tompaki shared insights into the team’s training, readiness and expectations for the tournament. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia & MENA, CBRE, said, “Sport has the power to create opportunities, challenge perceptions and bring communities together. Through Ek Pehal and our partnership with Samarthanam and CABI, CBRE is committed to supporting India’s men’s and women’s blind cricket teams at every stage of their preparation. Our support covers player selection, nutrition, travel, professional training, health and physiotherapy and essential kits. We believe that giving athletes the right resources and support is essential to helping them perform at the highest level and earn the recognition they deserve. We are proud to back the team as they head to the Asia Cup 2026.”

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, and Chairman, CABI, said, “Our endeavour has always been to ensure that talent gets the right opportunities, professional training and recognition for the Men’s Blind Cricket team. We are grateful to CBRE for coming forward as a committed partner through its CBRE Ek Pehal initiative and supporting the Indian Men’s Blind Cricket Team in its preparations for the Asia Cup. This support goes beyond the tournament; it strengthens the ecosystem for blind cricket through coaching, fitness, equipment and competitive exposure. I wish our team the very best as they prepare to represent India with pride and bring home another memorable victory”. Devajit Saikia, BCCI Honorary Secretary, said, “We extend our very best wishes to the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind as they prepare to defend their Asia Cup title in Dhaka. The team has consistently demonstrated tremendous skill, determination and competitive spirit, and we hope the players carry that confidence into the tournament and make the country proud once again. The BCCI is pleased to support the team's campaign by facilitating their round-trip air travel for the Asia Cup. We believe that cricket should provide opportunities for everyone to participate and excel, and the Board remains committed to encouraging cricketers across all abilities and supporting their aspirations to represent India. We wish the entire contingent a successful tournament.”

Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind – Asia Cup 2026 Squad Naresh Tumda, Sanjay Kumar Shah, Debaraj Behera, Ashok Reddy, Praveen Kumar Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Rawat, Dunna Venkateshwararao, Rambir Singh, Lokesha, Manish Kumar, Nakula Badanayak, Durga Rao Tompaki (C), Sunil Ramesh (VC), Sukhram Majhi, A Ravi (WK), Dinesh Rathva and Deepak.

India will start the tournament by facing Sri Lanka on November 15 and the match will start at 1:30 pm IST. The second match is against the arch-rivals Pakistan on November 17 and the match will also start at 1:30 pm IST. Then they will face the hosts Bangladesh on November 19 and that game will start at 9:30 am IST. The final will be played on November 20 and the match will start at 11:30 am IST. All matches will be played at the Anvir Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. (ANI)