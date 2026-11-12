"Devbhoomi always held special allure": MP CM Yadav hails Dhami Govt, public welfare initiatives during Uttarakhand visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday arrived in Khatima for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand, receiving a warm welcome from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. Addressing the gathering, Yadav praised the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Himalayan state while commending the governance of his counterpart, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Highlighting the significance of the region and the coordinated governance efforts across BJP-ruled states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Yadav remarked, "Uttarakhand, the abode of Baba Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is a Devbhoomi that has always held a special allure. It is also the region where my friend, the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, carries out his work. I take pride in the fact that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, all our states are fully committed to initiatives for public welfare. The sacred music, local culture, and the cities situated along the banks of the Ganga have always been deeply captivating to us all." Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav lauded the developmental momentum in the hill state under Pushkar Singh Dhami’s leadership.

"I am here today in Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami's constituency for a workers' conference. On my own behalf and on behalf of Madhya Pradesh, I congratulate and salute all my brothers and sisters in Uttarakhand. This is the land of the gods... Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and from here, the route to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage also begins. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, all BJP governments are engaged in welfare work for the people," Mohan Yadav said. Senior BJP officials felicitated CM Yadav with traditional garlands during the event, which was attended by a large gathering of party functionaries, office-bearers, and local residents.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav invoked the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya while speaking in Varanasi, saying a similar moment of joy awaits Lord Krishna. "If Lord Ram is smiling in Ayodhya, then in the times to come, Gopal Krishna will also smile," Yadav told reporters. Chief Minister Yadav made the remarks shortly after arriving at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, where he landed to participate in the Govardhan Puja Utsav scheduled to take place at Namo Ghat.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, subtly pointing towards the longstanding demand surrounding the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. (ANI)